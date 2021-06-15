Home > Bollywood Akshay Kumars ‘Bell Bottom to release in theatres, actor confirms the date Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' to release in theatres, actor confirms the date

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has finally announced the release date of his upcoming film Bell Bottomon July 27, 2021. The actor confirmed in a social media post that the film is ready for a theatrical release worldwide.

The Khiladi of Bollywood left fans excited, who’ve been waiting for the official confirmation on the film release, if it will be released in theatres or on OTT platform?

Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, the Kesari actor wrote, " I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July."





The post featured the actor in his never-seen-before spy avatar from Bell Bottom walking past dates starting from July 23. As soon as he walked past July 27, it was unveiled that the film will hit the theatres next month.

Besides Akshay, the spy thriller stars actors, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi in important roles. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.