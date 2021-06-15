Home > Bollywood Heres why Sanjay Dutt apologized to Madhuri Dixit Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Here’s why Sanjay Dutt apologized to Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt once appeared in an interview and revealed that he said sorry to actress Madhuri Dixit after news outlets started publishing about their alleged affair.

Dixit and Dutt worked together in many films like Khalnayak and Saajan and they soon became one of the most loved on and off-screen couple in the film industry. Magazines and news outlets started speculating that the duo was dating.

During an interview, Dutt clarified that there was nothing between Madhuri and him. He said, “This story broke out around the time of 'Saajan'. In fact, when the story broke out in the press, she was shooting for 'Khel' in Kenya. So, when we had a schedule of Saajan after that, I went up and said sorry to her. Because she was under public scrutiny for no fault of her.”