Esha Deol doesnt regret slapping Amrita Rao Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Bollywood actresses Esha Deol confessed that she slapped Amrita Rao on the sets of 2006 film Pyare Mohan.

During a chat with an Indian publication, Deol admitted she slapped Rao because she allegedly abused her and said mean things about her on set.

Deol said, “Yes, I slapped Amrita. One day after pack-up, she abused me in front of my director, Indra Kumar and my cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her.”

She added, “I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behavior towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity.”