Neena Gupta doesnt know why ex-lover cancelled wedding with her Web Desk | June 15, 2021

On Monday, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Neena Gupta’s book titled Sach Kahun Toh. The latter also made shocking revelations about her love life.

During the conversation, Gupta told Kapoor that in her prime years she was all alone, in fact, she once got dumped by a man when they were about to get married.

Gupta shared, “While I was writing the book, I realized in my prime years I have been without a lover or husband. Because I came here, then small affairs, nothing really materialised. Basically, I was all alone."

Neena revealed that once her former lover cancelled their wedding at the last minute. She said, “Till today I don't know. That happened. But what can I do? I moved on. I would have loved to get married to him. I had a lot of respect for his father, mother. I was living in their house. He's going to read, he's alive, he's happily married. He has children."

She added, “People say I lived my life on my own terms. Actually, I never did. Wherever I went wrong, I accepted it and moved forward. I wanted to have a normal husband, children, my in-laws. When I see other people I do feel a little envious. I did not blame, I did not become alcoholic, because what I wanted I did not get.”