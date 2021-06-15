Home > Uncategorized Dia Mirza urges fans to be kinder, more empathetic amid hardships in pandemic Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Actress Dia Mirza opened up about the importance of extending our empathy towards each other after drawing inspiration from her character Kainaaz Akhtar in a web series Kaafir.

As the show completed its two years on June 15, Dia shed light on the importance of humanity in such desolate times that the pandemic brought upon us. She traversed the story of her character in Kaafir, who crossed LOC by mistake and was captured as a prisoner, and said:

“A woman who is also a mother and she no longer knows if she will ever experience the sense of home... This is a human story that will always be relevant for its message of love and peace. And it is particularly pertinent now because we are being reminded every day by the pandemic of our shared humanity. We are being reminded that hate and violence are ultimately futile emotions.”

Dia, who is expecting her first child, elaborated upon the idea of the type of world she wants her child to grow up in. She continued inspiring people from her web series and the values her character embodied and urged people to be more kind towards each other in dark times.

“Deep-rooted prejudices make us forget that we are humans first and Kaafir continues to remind us of this fact. Hate is a corrosive emotion and robs us of our ability to empathize with each other and vitiates life so much that we forget to love, to be kind, to build a world where there is more light than darkness,” she added.