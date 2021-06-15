Home > Bollywood Neena Gupta shares traumatic experience when a burning man sought her help Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently launched her autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh. She asked Kareena Kapoor to launch her book on June 14th as Neena considers her to be an inspiration as an actor and a mother.

Kareena, during the launch, picked out a story to tell from the book that told the tale of the time when Neena and her daughter Masaba saved each other’s lives during the shoot of Tipu Sultan. Neena elaborated on the story and gave more details before adding, “it was a very traumatic experience.”

“They were doing my wedding scene in the series, Masaba was one-and-a-half years old. We were in a one-room flat. That day Masaba had a little fever. I didn't take her to the makeup room because the walls were wet. I just wanted her to be within sight."

She continued that when she “sneaked out” to feed Masaba, she picked her up and then heard a blast from nearby. "I came out, and after a few seconds, I saw a light man, coming towards me, and all fire on him,” Neena went on. “Then I came to know that if the first layer burns down, you don't feel pain. He was coming to me and I was looking at him. He said 'behen meri madad karo (sister, help me)'. I still remember what I said. I said, 'Main kaise madad karun, mere haath mein bachcha hai (how can I help you, I have a child in my arms).' That's what came out of my mouth. And they took me to the main building."