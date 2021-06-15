Home > Bollywood Kirron Kher celebrates 69th birthday amid cancer treatment, thanks fans for warm birthday wishes Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Veteran actor Kirron Kher shared a video message to thank her fans for sending in wishes and prayers on her birthday. Kirron turned 69 on Monday and celebrated her birthday while undergoing treatment for cancer. Her husband Anupam Kher and son Sikandar Kher took their Instagram to post her message.

In the video, Kirron is wearing a loose polka dot shirt and beaming brightly. Her husband Anupam is behind the camera and is heard informing her, “So a lot of people wished you on your birthday, you want to say something to them?" Kirron Kher gleamed up at this and said, "Yes, I want to say a big thank you. Thank you so much for all your good wishes, all your love and all your prayers. Thank you."

Happy Birthday actor also thanked the fans for making his wife’s day and wrote in the caption, "Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes for #Kirron on her birthday! Here she personally thanks all of you. Jai Ho!! kirronkhermp #ThankYou #Birthday.”

Kirron’s son Sikander also made a video of himself, in which he said, "So, everybody, it's mom's birthday and I know how much love you give her so I just thought that she'd come here and cause I know you keep asking about her, so here she is, looking stunning."

He then panned the camera towards the birthday girl, who said, "Hi everybody! Thank you for all your wishes on my birthday. Sikander keeps giving me the messages. I'm so happy that you keep remembering me and send me so much love." Sikander's captioned the post, "A message from mom to all of you #ma #Love."

Kirron also took to her Twitter to thank the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for also sending his birthday wishes.