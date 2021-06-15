Home > Bollywood ‘Im the happiest girl on the planet: Renee Sen Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Renee Sen revealed her stance on dealing with negativity and trolls and doesn’t allow criticism to overwhelm her.

Renee is privileged to be the older of Sushmita Sen’s two daughters.

In a chat with a Leading Daily, Renee Sen said, “People will always have things to say. I don't read social media comments a lot, to be honest. I don't want to get sidetracked. I am the happiest girl on the planet and that's how I want to be. I try to see the good as much as I can. The rest of it doesn’t matter."

The young girl made her acting debut in a short film known as Suttabaazi, directed by Kabeer Khurana. She portrayed the character of a spoiled teenager who was housebound with her conservative parents during the lockdown. It was aired on Disney+ Hotstar.

She further spoke up on the character she played in the film, "I was finally able to look at myself on screen; it's been a dream for so long! It has been a happy experience, so the only feeling is that I am so happy. Even if someone has constructive criticism or feedback, I am just taking it all in. Although I am just 21 years old, it has been the best experience of my life...I would like to work more. But for that, I have to work on myself a lot. But yes, I would like to be an actor full-time."

The 21-year-old when interviewed by Hindustan Times said that she would never take her position of being an actor’s daughter for granted. She quoted, “I’m not running away from my surname. I know it comes with a lot of responsibility and the love I’m getting is because of my mother, the kind of work she has done."