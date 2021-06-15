Home > Bollywood Bhumi Pednekar ready to get back to work as Mumbai eases lockdown Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Actress Bhumi Pednekar was looking forward to returning on the sets of her shoots as lockdown eases in some parts of Mumbai.



The film industry was allowed to resume work complying with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bhumi Pednekar urged the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible so that life could return to normal.

She took to her Instagram and wrote, “Bye bye pyjamas, ready to restart life. I was itching to be back on the sets. I consider myself fortunate to be starting work as soon as the unlocking began in Maharashtra. The industry has gone through a lot since last year, and it has been pushed to the brink by the pandemic.”

Regarding the vaccination drive she said, “Vaccination will reduce the risk considerably. It will help our industry’s daily-wage earners to resume work and provide financial stability to their families.”

Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar started their own vaccination drives to ensure safety of the actors on set. Bhumi praised the celebrities for their great work, “It’s amazing that the industry leaders have come forward to vaccinate the fraternity because that is the need of the hour. We work in an intimate environment, so safety is of prime importance.”

The actress appeared in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bala.