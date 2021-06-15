Home > Bollywood Zoom vs Reality: Mira Rajput shows two different sides in new posts Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Mira Rajput shared two different clicks of herself explaining the difference between zoom and real life.

Zoom is a video chatting service used locally and internationally, especially useful to connect during the lockdown.

Mira is the wife of famed star Shahid Kapoor. She took to Instagram and shared photos that were taken by her photographer brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter.

She captioned her photo, "Zoom vs Reality ishaankhatter."

Fans showered her with love on the posts and praised her style. One fan commented, "so sweet smile.”

Mira is an active social media user, and now and then keeps her fans updated on her life with Shahid Kapoor.

Last week, Mira posted a video in which her husband Shahid Kapoor was spotted playing a board game carom with family. She penned the video with captions, "Queen & Cover with the pro shahidkapoor The Pro-League continues neliimaazeem ishaankhatter."

Later on, she also voiced her opinion on the ‘hardest part of parenting'. She said, "The hardest part of parenting is trying to keep a serious face when your kid does something bad but freaking hilarious."