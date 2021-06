Home > Bollywood Akshay Kumar announces release date of Bell Bottom Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Akshay Kumar drops release date of 'Bell Bottom'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Bell Bottom is hitting theatres next month.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor dropped a teaser of his upcoming action flick on Tuesday

"I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film," wrote Akshay.



“Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July”.





The film that is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, also star Vaani Kapoor as the protagonist.