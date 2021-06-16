Home > Bollywood Anil Kapoor reacts to Sonam Kapoors date night photo Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Anil Kapoor reacts to Sonam Kapoor's date night photo

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's recent photos has received a nod from father Anil Kapoor.

On Monday, the Neerja star went out for a date night in London with husband Anand Ahuja and documented her outing with a beautiful photo of herself.

Sonam looked drop-dead gorgeous in a flowy cream gown as she captioned, "You do not just wake up and become the butterfly… Growth is a process. - Rupi Kaur."

"All smiles on a date night,” she added.

While fans could not stop gushing over the diva's smiling face, father Anil Kapoor sent love to Sonam from India.

"beautiful," Anil commented on daughter's picture.

