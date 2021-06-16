Home > Bollywood Neena Gupta split with first husband over being too ambitious Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is opening up about her first failed marriage.

The Badhai Ho star met Amlan Kusum Ghose back when she was in college and fell in love instantly. With her parent's approval, the two tied the knot.

However, things went downhill when the husband and wife realized that they had a different take on life and career.

"Amlan viewed things differently," Neena tells in her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. "Given the times and our upbringing, I think he had always assumed that I would eventually settle down and focus on our family. But I had become a bit too ambitious and didn’t see myself ever being a regular housewife. I wanted more from life, and the more theatre I did, the clearer my path became," she said.



The couple eventually decided to split within a year of their marriage.

"During the short time, Amlan and I were married, we never quarrelled much. Not about our daily lives, the way our house was run or about my studies and career. We were both very, very young when we dove into marriage, but to this day, I don’t have a harsh thing to say about him," she added.