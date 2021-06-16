Home > Bollywood Aastha Gill regrets bro-zoning Badhshah, Raftaar at the start of her career Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Aastha Gill regrets 'bro-zoning' Badhshah, Raftaar at the start of her career

Indian singer Aastha Gill says that she regrets "bro-zoning" her fellow singer friends.

The songstress, who has collaborated with rapper Badshah and Raftaar, says that she had declared them her brothers at the start of her career.

Now, she has taken a lesson from her past mistakes and has not bro-zoned anyone inKhatron Ke Khiladi, she told host Siddhant Kannan in a recent interview.



"Uss time main chhoti thi, mujhe realise nahi hua. Main aaj tak regret karti hoon. Toh maine Khatron Ke Khiladi mein aake ek bhi bhai nahi banaya. Bohot ho gaya (I was very young then, I didn’t realise what I was doing. I regret it till date, so I made sure that I didn’t bro-zone anyone in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Enough is enough),” she laughed

