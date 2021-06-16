Sharad Kelkar addresses future acting legacy: ‘Dont remember me as a star

Home > Bollywood

Sharad Kelkar addresses future acting legacy: ‘Don’t remember me as a star’

Sharad Kelkar recently expressed his dislike towards being dubbed‘a star’ and admitted that he wants people to remember him as a ‘good actor’ and opened up on the reason behind this thought.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Sharad said, "I don't like to term myself a star because I am not. I am an actor. I would be very happy if even a chunk of people even considered me as a good actor. That's enough for me. I left that word (star) 14 years back, when I was doing television. I was doing the number one show, Saath Phere.

Sharad related an incident from the past during his chat and claimed, "There was an award ceremony and I was not even nominated. I was a little upset because I was the lead actor of the number one show. One of my creative producers, who is now a producer, said, 'Sharad, do you want to be into that? Do you want to be in the rut of stardom? I was like, 'obviously everyone wants to become a star'."

"She told me there was another actor who was doing a film and he was much more famous and a bigger star than me. 'Then you have many other actors. The list is long and you will be a tiny piece. Its better you get termed as a good actor."

He concluded by saying, "From that day I left the 'stardom-waala' thought and decided I wanted to learn the craft.”

For those unversed, the actor became a household name through his natural performance in the show Saat Phereand has even earned critical acclaim in films and OTT projects over the years.

