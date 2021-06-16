Home > Bollywood Its the only way out of this dark tunnel: Amyra Dastur urges getting Covid-19 jab Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Actress Amyra Dastur shared the importance of getting vaccinated, especially after the towering loss of lives due to the second wave of coronavirus in India, she relayed that getting vaccinated seems to be the only way to move forward.

Amyra, who tested positive for Covid just a few months ago, understands how deadly it is, and that is why she urged everyone to trust the medicine and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Please get vaccinated if you get the chance. It is the only way out of this dark tunnel. Until then, please be safe and take care of your family,” she insisted.

Mr. X star sent a message of hope to her fans and said that while everyone has suffered and mourned the loss of their loved ones in the past year, it is time to take charge of what could be done instead of losing hope.

“I lost people, too. It’s absolutely devastating because this should have never happened. I know so many people are angry, so am I. But, now is the time to reach out on social media and help as many as you can. Spread verified information, so more loved ones are not lost,” she tried to assert.

Things are finally starting to settle down in India. The lockdown is slowly being lifted as the number of Covid patients is coming down. But the 28-year-old actress is not taking any chances until things are back to normal completely.

“I’m living in my apartment, my parents are in theirs. I haven’t been able to meet them for a while. Honestly, I’d rather stay away seeing this wave taking over India. I want them to be safe. I’m definitely anxious and worried about what’s happening,” she shared.