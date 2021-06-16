Home > Bollywood Kangana Ranaut ‘cant wait to resume ‘Dhakaad shoot: ‘When do I start Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Kangana Ranaut ‘can’t wait’ to resume ‘Dhakaad’ shoot: ‘When do I start’

Actress Kangana Ranaut is keeping her fingers crossed and is looking forward to being on the sets ofDhakaad,as soon as her passport gets renewed.

The actress took to Instagram to addresses her thoughts and shared a clip from her action film Dhakaad and captioned it to read,"Can't wait to start filming #Dhaakad."

For those unaware, the shoot will take place in Budapest from 15 June to 30 August.

Recently, the news of Kangana’s passport renewal issue has been all over the internet. She has given her passport for renewal, but authorities seemed reluctant given the case against her bodyguard Munawar Ali.

As a result of it all, Kangana has had to revert for an urgent appeal to the Bombay High Court to schedule another hearing. After the first hearing, the next date given is June 25.