Jasmin Bhasin addresses acting aspirations: 'I never want to lose myself' Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Actress Jasmin Bhasin got candid about her fears and admitted that no matter how much fame she attains she would never allow it to take over her personality; in fact she would take up roles that are a source of motivation for the audience.

In a conversation with IANS, Jasmin said, "If I start worrying about fame and burden myself with responsibilities and expectations, I'll lose myself. I've always been straightforward, I don't have filters. So, I don't think I should change because this is how I'm and that's why I'm loved by my fans. I want to stay this way, real and responsible. I would never want to lose myself.”

She added, "I'm conscious about what I say 'yes' to. I want to take up work where I'm able to motivate people and live up to their expectations. That's why I'm taking time. I have four or five offers right now. There are other people who have made me what I'm today with their love and support. I don't want to disappoint them.”

For those unversed with Jasmin's acting portfolio, she gained recognition through the reality TV show Big Boss 14 and has also starred in a music video titledTenu Yaad Karaan.