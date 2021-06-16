Home > Bollywood Bombay HC denies Kangana Ranauts request for hearing of passport renewal plea Web Desk | June 16, 2021

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s plea for an urgent hearing in regards to renewing her passport was turned down by The Bombay high court on Tuesday.

The Queen actress’s passport is expiring in September, which means she will not be able to travel to Hungary for the shoot of her forthcoming film.

The plea was denied on the basis of a pending case against her.

The court accused Kangana of not being vigilant with her application and submitting a vague form with incomplete details.

She also did not include the authorities as a party. However, the court allowed her to go through her application, amend it, and submit it again with a new hearing date set for June 25.

The FIR against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel is acting as an obstruction in this ordeal.

The FIR was registered in October 2020 on the order of the magistrate as the two were accused of creating communal disharmony through their tweets. Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee submitted the details of the FIR in her passport renewal applications and mentioned that the authorities have suggested to get directions on how to proceed with the passport problem from the HC.

The bench of judges objected to the fact that the interim application did not specifically mention it was only for Kangana’s passport renewal and had nothing to do with her sister.

When Kangana’s lawyer asked for an early date for the hearing, the bench denied the request and said it is only for a film shoot schedule, which can be adjusted to her availability.