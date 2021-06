Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra beats the summer blues with trendy snap: See Photo Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Priyanka Chopra is channeling her inner fashionista in new photo.

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared a selfie from her closet in London.

Priyanka, who donned a white crop top and blue denim shorts for the photo, kept her look trendy for the camera.

"hot girl summer," she captioned the photo, referring to Hollywood singer Meghan Thee Stallion's song.

Take a look: