Anushka Sharma glows in her London post-workout selfie: See Photo
June 17, 2021

Indian actor Anushka Sharma is 'stealing workouts' from her busy trip in London.

The mother-of-one has taken a break from her mommy duties to hit the gym during her ongoing trip to the UK.

On Wednesday, the Sui Dhaga star shared her post-workout selfie with fans on her Instagram Story. In the photo, followers could see a glowing Anushka in a black gym wear paired with golden hoops.

"Stealing workouts," she captioned her adorable photo.

