Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to make his digital debut with web series The End.

The project, that was announced in 2019, met with hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic.

The producer of the show,Vikram Malhotra, has now revealed that the cast will finally begin shooting by the end of this year or early 2022.

Akshay Kumar's new web series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.