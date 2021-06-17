Home > Bollywood In Pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, family join Alia Bhatt for her grandfathers birthday bash Web Desk | June 17, 2021

In Pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, family join Alia Bhatt for her grandfather's birthday bash

Bollywood's Kapoors joined the Bhatts for a special birthday party this week.

On Wednesday, actor Alia Bhatt arranged a get-together to celebrate her grandfather's 93rd birthday along with mother Soni Razdan.

Alia's gesture was also appreciated by boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who joined the party with his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara.

The up-close birthday bash was documented by Alia and Riddhima on their respective Instagram handles. In one of the photos, Ranbir was also spotted photo-bombing his sister's selfie with the 'birthday boy.'

Take a look: