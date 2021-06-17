Home > Bollywood Ayushmann Khurrana give credits to his social entertainers for his success Web Desk | June 17, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana give credits to his social entertainers for his success

Bollywood’s the most versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana has successfully changed the stereotypical definition of a male lead in Indian films with his choice of unique projects.

In the past few years, the AndhaDhun actor has delivered back-to-back hits in theatres and has become one of the B Town’s most successful and versatile actor.

With his booming career, the Vicky Donor actor has credited his success to all of his social entertainers’ team. "Whatever my equity is today, is mainly due to the success of my social entertainers, which made me connect to the people of India. These films have told people who I am, how I think and what my intent is as an entertainer," he said.

The Badhai Ho actor said he has been fortunate to get the right films that have become hits. Success always translates to equity, he added.

"I have always believed in letting my work do the talking. I have been fortunate enough to pick projects that have contributed to the new discourse of how cinema in India can be unique, clutter-breaking, conversation-starting entertainers that don't need to follow stereotyped norms of how stories have been told," said Ayushmann.

On the work front, Ayushmann currently has three films in the pipeline, including Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G.