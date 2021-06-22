Home > Bollywood Kunal Kemmu gets vaccinated against Covid-19: ready to be back on set Eesha Iftikhar | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Kunal Kemmu got his jab of vaccination against Covid-19.

The pandemic had brought the film industry to a complete halt, which led to many actors missing their work and the energy of the film set. However, with more and more people getting vaccinated, things are returning back to normal. Kunal couldn’t be happier to return back to work as he shared the news, along with the pictures, on his official IG handle.

The Malang star posted a photograph of himself at the vaccination station getting the dose and wrote in the caption, “Vaccinated and ready to be back on set,"

The 38-year-old actor didn’t reveal details about his lined-up projects but there is no doubt that last year was quite happening for him with his movie Malang releasing, along with his comedy film Lootcase. Kunal also was lauded by the critics for his performance in the crime thriller series Abhay, the second season of which was released last year.

The central government of India has made vaccines available for everyone above the age of 18, which has ultimately lowered the trend of the infected patients.