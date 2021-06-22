Home > Bollywood Sonu Sood receives unusual request for help amid philanthropic drive Zainab Nasir | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood gave a hilarious response to a fan who requested him to provide an Iphone for his girlfriend on Monday, as part of his philanthropic drive.



Sonu Sood had been actively helping out the public during the pandemic, through his COVID relief fund. He arranged hospital beds, oxygen plants and resources for treatment. Since then, Sonu had been in the limelight and was followed more so by his fans and fellow stars who had been with him in the ongoing drive.

A fan asked Sonu on twitter, “Brother, my girlfriend is asking for an iPhone, can you help with that?”

Sonu replied, “I don't know about that but if I get her a phone, you won’t benefit from it.”

A fan, the little girl was grateful to Sonu for his efforts in aiding her during tough times. Sonu responded, “Let me know if I can help in any other way SoodFoundation.”

The actor was happy and satisfied with his work. He wrote, “In the middle of night,after making numerous calls if u r able to get beds for needy, oxygen for some people n save few lives, I swear..it’s million times more satisfying than being a part of any 100cr film. We can’t sleep when people are infront of hospitals waiting for a bed.”

Many celebrities came forward, donated food and helped in the relief fund.