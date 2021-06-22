Home > Bollywood Asha Negi is irked by celebrities posting vaccination videos Zainab Nasir | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actress Asha Negi threw some light on actors posting vaccination videos on the internet, and said she always felt annoyed by the trend.

Since the pandemic took its toll around the world, the internet was circulating with hyped videos, people testing positive for COVID, the dangers surrounding the illness and the peak warnings. Everything became a norm.

According to Asha, celebrities who shared such videos are encouraging the trend and that should be avoided, unless it was for setting an example for the public in general.

Taking to Instagram, Asha posted a story saying, “To all actors who are uploading their vaccination videos...Yaar awareness keliyetheekhai but please itni overacting mat kiyakaro, bahot annoying ho jatahai.”

Asha said, “My friends know my nature, and they got me. Sometimes, I feel why people do this. It was my first instinct that enough, people should just stop doing this.”

India had lifted its lockdown restrictions as COVID-19 cases decreased, but Asha was unsure whether she should take the risk of resuming work, as danger still existed.

She warned the public stating, “I know it’ll come back to being normal, slowly, but just because the lockdown is over doesn’t mean that Covid-19 crisis is over. It’s still there, people are still dying. Everybody should be careful.”

The actress traveled for her web show Khwabon Ke Parindey and recalled memories from pre- pandemic days. She quoted, “All the hard work, staying in hostels and hotels, searching for Indian food outside the country, and going together on a trip where everybody is doing everything. Now, when we look back at the memories, it seems so pure and special.”