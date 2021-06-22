Home > Bollywood Tamannaah Bhatia highlights significance of OTT platforms Zainab Nasir | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia praised OTT platforms for taking the lead in the industry, as they redefine the old idea of stardom.

According to Tamannaah, the OTT’s have played a major role in changing the narrative and style of filming.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Bhatia said, “As a performer, it’s a great opportunity for me to showcase myself in different formats in different characters. Also, we all know that web spaces primarily are writers and an actor’s medium where you really get to explore a lot more in detail, and realistic portrayal of things.’’

Bahubaali actress elaborated, “When I got the stardom, which was seven to eight years ago, things were very different. In the south, there’s a lot of fanfare, and many are loyal to you for years. With OTT, this idea of stardom and actors will blur out.’’

She added, “It’ll become very important for the performers to always be at the top of their game because there’s so much content out there. They’ve to be constantly relevant. We, as actors, will have to evolve a lot faster to catch up with that.’’

She reiterated, “Now, you’re being cast for it on the basis if you suit the part, not if you are relevant at the moment.”

Tamannaah’s web show, November Story was aired in the original Hindi language with subtitles.

In conclusion, “They’re trying to break the whole language barrier by taking on more content driven stuff. It’s a great attempt to embrace of Indian cinema."