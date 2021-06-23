Home > Bollywood Kartik Aaryan feels pressured ahead of new love saga Satyanarayan Ki Katha Web Desk | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kartik Aaryan feels pressured ahead of new love saga 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is coming to big screens with a new movie.

The romantic saga titledSatyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

On Tuesday, Kartik turned to his Instagram and announced the big reveal. The movie, which is currently on the floors, will hit theatres in 2022.

"A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha

A special film with special people," Kartik captioned alongside the post.





Speaking to a media outlet, Kartik also expressed his emotions ahead of the film.

"Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National award," quips Kartik.