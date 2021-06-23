Home > Bollywood Vidya Balan speaks out about sexism in film industry Sakina Mehdi | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Vidya Balan speaks out about sexism in film industry

During an interview with a publication, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan highlighted sexism in Bollywood. She revealed she faced sexism from both women and men.

The Sherni actor shared, “Sexism is not only about how men treat women; it is as much a mindset that women have, as a result of their deep-rooted conditioning.”

She added, “I have faced sexism from men, women and myself. Sometimes I have underestimated myself because I am a woman. But over time, I've realized that there is a way out. I don't have to hold myself back because of my gender.”