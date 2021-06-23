Home > Bollywood Prabhas rejects brand deals amid ‘ethical qualms Zainab Nasir | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Prabhas 'rejects' brand deals amid ‘ethical qualms’

Actor Prabhas has reportedly refused to do any future collaboration with brands despite being offered a whopping 150 crore in the past year alone.



Famed actor of the Hindi and Telugu industry, Prabhas, gained massive recognition through his versatile acting skills in films like Saaho and Baahubali.

For those unversed with Prabhas's past in the brand business, he has previously taken part in many brand endorsements, ranging from apparel, electronics and even FMCG.

According to an industry source close to I.A.N.S, "Prabhas is a household name and his popularity cuts across the length and breadth of not just the country but even overseas. So the value that he is capable of bringing to a brand is humongous."

"And he has declined brand endorsement offers worth over 150 crores in just the past one year. The reason he has rejected all these brand endorsements is not because he is not open to endorsing."

A source further revealed, "He has endorsed brands in the past and will continue to do so, but he is selective and particular about who he chooses to associate with. He understands the position he is at and therefore prefers using it wisely. All this makes it difficult to get him on board and also makes him exclusive."