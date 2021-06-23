Home > Bollywood Deepika Padukone on how Koffee with Karan affected her relationship with ex Ranbir Kapoor Sakina Mehdi | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Deepika Padukone on how Koffee with Karan affected her relationship with ex Ranbir Kapoor

In 2014, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone appeared on Koffee with Karan again and revealed if her earlier appearance on the show in which she commented about ex Ranbir Kapoor created any issues.

Johar asked Padukone, "Now you're over what happened last time, what happened on that couch? Are you over it?"

The actor responded with a laugh, "I'm over it, it was all good. Everything was sorted out.”

Johar then asked, “But did it take a while for you to sort it all out? Have you gone past it, with Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor), Neetu ji (Neetu Kapoor), Ranbir?"

Deepika responded, "I don't think there was ever an issue there. I think people made it an even bigger issue. For me, personally, I don't think there was any issue, definitely not between Ranbir and me for sure. And even if there was, it never reached me."