Shraddha Kapoor shares panoramic sea view of her Mumbai residence as she pampers pet dog Zainab Nasir | June 23, 2021

Actress Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a glimpse of the expansive sea-view from her Mumbai house, all which she nuzzled up to her pet dog.



Shraddha showed off the picture on Instagram and captioned it with the words, "Monsoon snuggles."

For the snap Shraddha was clad in a red top and blue shorts, staright from the comfort of her living space.



Many of her fellow co- stars also penned comments highliting her puppy's cuteness. Actor Varun Sharma exclaimed, "Suchhhh a Cuteeeeeee Pictureeeee," while actor Tushar Pandey said, "The view," with a few heart emojis.



For those unversed, Shraddha lives in Mumbai with her parents and has a number of projects lined up, including a reboot of a 1989 film, Chalbaaz.