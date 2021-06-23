Home > Bollywood Wish you were here to witness my hard work: Babil misses late dad Irrfan Khan Eesha Iftikhar | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, posted throwback photographs of himself with his dad, who is terribly missed by Bollywood fans.

Babil, who recently made his debut in Bollywood with Anvitaa Dutt’s directorial Qala, took to his official IG handle to post a series of never-seen-before photographs of his father and wished that Irrfan was here to “witness” his son’s hardwork and dedication towards his art.

In the top picture, the Life Of Pi actor seems to be present on a film set with director Homi Adajania, who piloted Irrfan’s last film ever — Angrezi Medium. In another picture, he is wearing a fedora and petting an adorable calf while being in a pensive zone.

The next two pictures are of Babil sharing warm moments with his dad. In one picture, the pair is sitting indoors on a couch, enjoying each other’s company. While in another picture, the two of them are laughing with a few others. The Qala actress wrote along with the pictures, "I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness."

Many of his peers left heartwarming comments below the post. Nikhil Taneja wrote, “He's seeing everything and he's proud of you.”

Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode on April 29 last year at the age of 54. He had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.