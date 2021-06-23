Home > Bollywood Rangoli Chandel calls Taapsee Pannu ‘cheap copy of sister Kangana Eesha Iftikhar | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Taapsee Pannu’s iconic look in saree, paired with sunglasses, went viral on the internet. But Kangana’s sister is not impressed with it.

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel seems to be convinced that Taapsee Pannu has been imitating Kangana’s style and has called her “Sasti copy" (cheap imitation) once again after seeing her viral pictures.

Rangoli took a screenshot of Taapsee’s post, in which the Thappad star replied to a comment, “time to make sari cool I say!” and posted on her story with a caption:

“But but, to desperately research everything about Kangana as you have no talent of your own, like an obsessed creepy fan and copy not just her quotes, looks, style then to claim to have made sari cool, matlab kuch zayada ho gaya na… or fir kehti ho mujhe sasti copy bola (isn’t that a bit too much? And then you protest about being called a cheap imitation) taapsee.”

Within seconds, she changed her mind and took down that story. Rangoli then uploaded another story, in which she steered direction of her criticism and showered endless praise for Kangana instead.

Kangana’s sister shared her picture in which Thalaivistarlet is donned in a saree with sunglasses and wrote, “Kangana is a great style icon to all.” Rangoli then posted a collection of Kangana’s photos in sarees as a collage and wrote, “Her only aim is to inspire women to wear saris and revive our own handloom industry.”

Rangoli shared another collage and wrote, “It gives me great joy to see how young women get inspired and follow her, we all do..” The last story read, “I mean look at her who wouldn't be inspired by her.”