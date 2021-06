Home > Bollywood Real reason behind Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khans feud: Watch here Web Desk | June 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Real reason behind Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's feud: Watch here

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh and Salman Khan may be on good terms now but there was a time when they held serious animosity towards on another.

In a new video shared by a fan page, followers can see SRK and Salman reveal the real reason they fought in an award ceremony in 2016.

"Kisiko yeh nahi maalum hai ki Salman aur mera jhagda kyun hua. Humara jhagda bohot ek chhoti si baat pe hua, ki hum dono mein se zyada khush kaun hai (No one knows why Salman and I had a fight. We fought over a very small thing - who among us is happier),” Shah Rukh said.

Salman revealed that Shah Rukh was persuading him to get married.

"Maine usko kaha ki main ghar jaata hoon toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Biwi hoti hai toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai," said Shah Rukh. "Salman ne kaha, ‘Main jab ghar jaata hoon, meri biwi nahi hai, isliye mujhe usse aur zyada khushi hoti hai’ (I told him that when I go home and see my wife, it gives me joy. Salman told me that it gives him even more joy when he goes home and does not have to see a wife),” Shah Rukh said.





Shah Rukh continued, “Maine kaha main ghar jaata hoon toh meri laadli mere godh mein baithti hai, mujhe khushi hoti hai. Usne bola, ‘Main ghar jaata hoon, mere godh mein bohot saari laadliyaan baithti hai, mujhe aur bhi zyada khushi hoti hai.’ Toh isi baat pe humara jhagda sa ho gaya (I told him that when I go home, my dearest girl comes and sits on my lap, giving me joy. Salman said that when he goes home, many of his dearest girls come and sit on his lap, giving him even more joy. This is what we ended up fighting over),” Shah Rukh added.