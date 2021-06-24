Home > Bollywood Sonu Sood sells eggs, bread on bicycle: Free home delivery Eleen Bukhari | June 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Sonu Sood sells eggs on bicycle, bread on bicycle: 'Free home delivery'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has started his own small business and is inviting fans to order from his little super market.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the 47-year-old actor shared a clip of himself riding a bicycle with bags of eggs, bread, rusk and other edible items tied around.

Sonu revealed that he has started a new venture where he will deliver these items to the customers' doorsteps. He also went on to remind fans that there will be extra delivery charges.

"Free home delivery.1 bread free with every 10 eggs#supermarket #supportsmallbusiness," Sonu captioned alongside his video.

Take a look:



