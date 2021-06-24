Home > Bollywood Kangana Ranaut draws comparison between human and animal loyalty in new post Zainab Nasir | June 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of her morning horse riding session and voiced her thoughts on how animals return loyalty and love unconditionally.



Kangana took to Instagram, and shared pictures affectionately petting her horse ‘Lightening’ on a riding track, clad in riding attire.

She captioned the picture with a note, "You may give your all to humans to win their affection but one small little mistake they will change their mind about you but once an animal gives you his/her heart it’s with you always…. This morning with my lovely Lightening."

Fans showered her post with love. One wrote, "Queen of Bollywood." Whereas the other said, "Most beautiful.”

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Kangana said, "Yes. This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi's story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen."

Recently Kangana had updated her fans with a sneak peek on her body scan session for her role as Indira Gandhi, in her upcoming film and directorial.

Kangana has numerous projects lined up in her kitty.