Home > Bollywood KRK on getting court order to halt critiquing Salman Khan: I have not received Court order copy Eesha Iftikhar | June 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

KRK, a self-proclaimed film critic, was asked by the Mumbai court to temporarily pull a break on posting critique on Salman Khan during the ongoing legal battle between the two. However, KRK claimed that he still hasn’t received a copy of the court order that temporarily restrains him from doing anything on his social media.

KRK further reiterated that he has never said anything against Salman Khan that is personal or defamatory. He insisted that as a film critic, he has only done his job by criticizing his movies and giving honest reviews.

The legal battle between Salman Khan and KRK started when the latter was sued by Bollywood’s most influential Khan. KRK is convinced that it is a petty move by Salman to take revenge for the harsh reviews he left for the actor’s latest film Radhe. However, Salman’s lawyers refuted this claim and said the legal notice was sent in response to allegations of corruption and money laundering against Salman.

The court deduced that KRK may have overstepped the boundaries of freedom of speech and made prima facie libellous remarks on Salman, which the court maintains is “actionable.” “If the defendant (KRK) is permitted to continue the use of such defamatory words against the plaintiff (Salman Khan) they will cause irreparable loss to the image of plaintiff in the society,” the court deduced.

However, KRK has another story to tell. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, “Till now, I have not received Court order copy but I read in media reports that court has asked me to not say anything defamatory against #Salmankhan! I have never said anything defamatory in the past and I won’t say in the future also. I just review films honestly and I will do.”