Kirti Kulhari recalls suffering rejection while battling with depression Zainab Nasir | June 24, 2021





Actress Kirti Kulhari opened up on being dropped from a South Indian film while she was fighting depression.



Kulhari was at her worst, and felt ‘it’s the end.’

In a chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kirti revealed, “There was one time that I specifically remember where I was just losing everything. It was around 2009. I had bagged a south Indian film and it so happened that in my personal life, I was going through the worst time I have ever had in my life. I was going through depression. I remember when that was happening and I got this film, I went for a photoshoot for the film. After I came back from it, these guys never called me to come and shoot with them.”

She added, “That, in addition to what I was going through personally, just shook me up in a way… It first made me feel like it’s the end. Like, there is no coming out of this and I am going to stay here, and this is what my life is going to be. It was that scary.”

Eventually, Kirti came out of the depressed phase and saw the light. She shared how this led her to self-healing and spirituality.

Kirti recently appeared in two OTT releases, The Girl on the Train aired on Netflix and Shaadishtan on Disney+ Hotstar.