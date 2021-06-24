Home > Bollywood Minissha Lamba slams rumours of plastic surgery: calls it ‘ridiculous Zainab Nasir | June 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Minissha Lamba lashed out at speculations of having undergone plastic surgery to resemble the ‘girl next door look.’

Minissha made her Bollywood debut in 2005, with the film Yahaan, starring alongside Jimmy Shergill. She also appeared in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap, Bheja Fry 2 and numerous others.

In a conversation with RJ Siddharth kannan, Minissha denied the rumours. She said, “No, not at all. Girl-next-door look maintain karne keliye plastic surgery karna (Undergoing plastic surgery to maintain the girl-next-door look)… I mean, that is ridiculous. But I would say no.”

When asked if all those rumours impacted her, she said, “See, as an actor, you are used to rumours. It’s not like something like this comes out for the first time or something like that. Rumours come out all the time and if you are in this line, you have to be thick-skinned.”

She added, “I have done reality and trust me it was no easy task to stay your real-self without getting into fights or arguments. I’m a peace-loving person and I stay away from such brawls always. As far as playing a character that you are not, depends on the story as it can be a simple character where you can match the psyche of the role but if I get to play a serial killer it will be difficult and will take a lot of preparation from my end.”