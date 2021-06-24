Home > Bollywood Ali Fazal recalls fighting depression while working on sets of film ‘3 idiots Zainab Nasir | June 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actor Ali Fazal opened up on the tough times he faced during the shoot of film 3 idiots as he was battling depression.



At that time, Ali Fazal was in his second year of college.

Film 3 Idiots was Fazal’s Bollywood debut in which he essayed the role of an engineering student, Joy Lobo, who committed suicide for not completing his final year project on time. This resonated with Ali’s reality and caused him acute stress.

While Fazal was shooting for the film a news channel asked him to speak up on teenage suicide issues prevailing in society. This took Fazal by surprise.

In an interview with PeepingMoon, Fazal said, “I slipped into depression when I started with ‘3 Idiots’. I played a small role in it. Do you know what happened? Suddenly they were doing some news pieces, not to sound morbid or anything but at that time, some college students had harmed themselves, and then I got a call from some news channel saying, 'Sir, you've played this role and this is exactly what has happened. How do you feel about it?' and I was crushed at that point. I was naive. I was in my second year of college.” RajkumarHirani’s ‘3 Idiots’ was inspired from ChetanBhagat’s novel ‘Five Point Someone'.”

After his role in 3 idiots, Fazal also appeared in numerous other films like Fukrey, and others.