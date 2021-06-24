Home > Bollywood Karanvir Sharma recalls tough times suffering from Covid: I survived, thankfully Zainab Nasir | June 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actor Karanvir Sharma opened up on his battle with COVID-19, the challenges he faced and how he moved on.

The actor tested positive for COVID-19 last month while shooting for his soap, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani in Goa.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Karanvir said, “It was definitely a mental challenge! It was important for me to be active both physically and mentally. Yes, it does get scary, especially when you check your oxygen level every day.”

His symptoms were mild but the risk still existed.

Sharma said, “I started the medication on time and also followed the desi nuskas suggested to overcome the virus along with the medication. The toughest part was the quarantine as it changes you as a person. To ensure that you and people around you be safe, was of the utmost priority. I am just glad and thankful that I survived and fought Covid well.”

The entertainment sector suffered the most during the pandemic as shoots had been cancelled, and many were shifted outside of Mumbai, which incurred extra costs.

Karanvir Sharma penned a condolence note for the people who lost their loved ones due to the virus.

He said, “So many people have gone through so much. I know of so many individuals and family members, friends, relatives who have faced the negative repercussions of the virus. My heart goes out to them but right now, we need to keep moving on. My mantra is no matter what happens in life, I wake up with a lot of compassion, thanking God for the blessing that I am here today, feeling healthy and able to work with a smile on my face.”