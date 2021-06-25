Home > Bollywood Kriti Sanon to play lead in Kill Bill Indian remake Web Desk | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Kriti Sanon is reportedly all set to work on Indian remake of Kill Bill.

According to a source by Pink Villa, producerNikhil Dwivedi is already in talks with director Anurag Kashyap to create the masterpiece and the dup is planning to sign Kriti to play the role of Uma Thurman.

“Nikhil has been working closely on the script of Kill Bill adaptation with Anurag Kashyap all through the lockdown. The duo is calling it a homage to the original film and have finally locked a script that does justice to the legacy of the Quentin Tarantino directorial. Anurag and Nikhil have now taken a step ahead to move on to the casting front and initiated conversations with Kriti Sanon to play the lead.”



Shedding light on the character, the source revealed:

"It’s the character of an assassin, termed as the deadliest woman in the world. The action aside, there runs a strong undercurrent of revenge and emotions all through the narrative, much like the original film."



The film is scheduled to go on the floors in 2022.