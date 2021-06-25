Home > Bollywood ‘MINE: Deepika Padukone claims on Ranver Singh as he drops intense expression pics Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

‘MINE:’ Deepika Padukone claims on Ranver Singh as he drops intense expression pics

Bollywood’s sizzling hot pair Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never misses the chance to set major couple goals for their fans with their extremely stunning chemistry.

The reel and real-life couple often shares their adorable loved-up moments with their fans and followers on social media handles. The two also, never misses out any chance to express their love for each other publicly on social networking sites.

As for recently, when the Gully Boy handsome hunk has left fans awestruck with his latest social media update. Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, Ranveer went all intense for the camera in a dapper black t-shirt. In the pictures, he was seen wearing a black t-shirt, with an intense expression on his face.





While other friends from the industry were quick to praise the actor’s stunning portraits, the love of his life, Deepika was quick to stake her claim on him.

Commenting on his post, she dropped a series of emoticons, including heart and heart-eyes, and commented ‘MINE in all caps on his Instagram post.

Friend and co-star Arjun Kapoor was also smitten by Ranveer's new photoshoot and went on to call him a "stallion." Sonu Sood, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani also reacted to the post.

Vishal wrote, “all this intensity, and yet all I can hear is our chat from the parking lot yesterday! You're a madman, ranveersingh!” and added a laughing emoticon.

On the work front, the Padmavaat actor will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s 83 alongside Deepika. The film, chronicles the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983.