'Vidya Balan opens up about role in ‘Sherni

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan appeared in an interview and shared thoughts about her character Vidya Vincent in Sherni.

Balan said, “The character of Vidya Vincent had a lot of interesting layers, which was something I'd never portrayed before. Her actions spoke louder than her words, in a very obvious way. I had to exercise the expression of non-expression. My expressions have to convey what I am feeling.”

The actor went on, “There are people who are completely inscrutable, and I guess this character is one of them. It was a different kind of experience as an actor."

The Kahaani actor added, "It was actually very tough to play a character like Vidya Vincent. She is reticent, she doesn’t say much, and she doesn’t smile much, which is not me as a person, nor it is like any of the characters that I've played so far."

Balan further added, "I’ve played characters, all of them strong, but strong in very other ways. Whereas Vidya’s got a very strong will, but she doesn’t like to engage with the world."