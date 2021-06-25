Home > Bollywood Salman Khan details on how owning mistakes is courageous Zainab Nasir | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Salman Khan opened up on the value of honesty and explained the amount of courage it takes to confess one’s mistakes and not repeat them.



Actor Salman Khan admitted he made mistakes in life but also extended apologies after committing them.

In an Instagram live with veteran actor Kabir Bedi, Salman said, "That is the most difficult thing... to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. But if you have said that 'yes, I've made this mistake and I've tried to rectify it this way', that takes a lot of courage.”

Salman continued, "There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay.”

He added, “When you write a book, the most courageous thing is to go look deep inside your soul. When you are writing, whether I should write this or not... And then you say, to hell with it, I am just going to be honest with myself and honest to everyone, and I am going to write the honest truth about what all has happened to me.”

Salman Khan’s personal life has been a roller coaster ride for him. He revealed, "I went through traumatic experiences with my son's suicide, with my bankruptcy in Hollywood. It's very humiliating for a celebrity to be bankrupted. But you have to find ways of rising, and resurrecting yourself."