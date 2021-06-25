Home > Bollywood Bhumi Pednekar credits parents for raising her as a very opinionated person Zainab Nasir | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she was grateful to her parents for raising her with strong values and a mind of her own.



Bhumi played a vital part in extending aid and support to people in the crises, through her Climate Warrior and COVID Warrior initiatives. Being an environmentalist, Bhumi also made informative videos to address the issues faced by the country.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Bhumi said, "I will continue on my mission to constantly do my bit for the community and the fellow citizens of my country."

She added, "I thank my parents for imparting strong values in me and I'm deeply thankful to them for making me this opinionated person that I have become.”

In professional life, Bhumi has numerous projects lined up in her kitty. She will be starring with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Bhumi will also feature in the sequel Badhaai Do opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.