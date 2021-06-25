Home > Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan shares thoughts on completing nearly 3 decades in Bollywood Eesha Iftikhar | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan appreciated the love that his fans shower on him unconditionally everyday. Shah Rukh took out time from his busy schedule and took to his Twitter for random scrolling, when he noticed that his fans send him non-stop love despite his infrequent interaction on social media.

Overwhelmed by the love and support, King Khan penned down a note for his fans to thank them and also reflected on how he spent “more than half (his) life” working in Bollywood to entertain the audience.

“Been working,” he began his tweet. “Just saw the ‘overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved…”

On the work front, Shah Rukh has resumed working on his forthcoming film Pathan, which is directed by Siddhard Anand. The film’s release date is not known yet, but it is produced by Yash Raj Films and stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.