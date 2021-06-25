Home > Bollywood One incident doesnt prove that Im a strong person: Neena Gupta Eesha Iftikhar | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actress Neena Gupta has written a tell-all autobiography Sach Kahun Toh through her personal perspective to narrate different events of her life. She has been clear about her intentions on writing the book and said on different occasions that her goal is for the fans to finally know about her through her lens. At the beginning of her book, she made it clear that “the media doesn’t know me. Nobody knows the real me.”

Neena shared that being seen through the media’s gaze has taken away from her lived experiences. While writing about multiple important moments of her life, Neena also touched greatly upon raising her daughter Masaba Gupta as a single mother.

She said that raising her only daughter out of wedlock didn’t automatically make her "bold" and took issue with the fact that media paints her entire personality based on one moment of her life.

“I’m not a bold person,” she said. “Having a baby out of wedlock doesn’t make me ‘bold’. And that one incident doesn’t prove that I’m a strong person, who will not succumb to the wrong or bad circumstances and lose my way! My biggest strength is me saying to myself, whenever I face a challenge, that I’ll fight this and move on.”

“Aur main koi acting nahin kar rahi. I’m talking about the story of my life, which is narrated by me and not the media,” Neena added while talking about how media portrays her as a dramatic person.